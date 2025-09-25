Tax Audit Deadline Extended to October 31? Everything You Need to Know

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has officially extended the deadline for filing audit reports for the financial year 2024-25 (assessment year 2025-26). The earlier deadline of September 30, 2025 has now been pushed to October 31, 2025.

This extension is meant for those taxpayers who are required to prepare audit reports under the Income Tax Act, especially assessees falling under clause (a) of Explanation 2 to sub-section (1) of section 139. The move comes after multiple appeals from chartered accountants’ bodies, legal petitions in High Courts, and representations citing challenges in meeting the earlier deadline.

High Courts in Rajasthan (Jodhpur bench) and Karnataka have issued interim orders asking the CBDT to grant relief by extending the due date. The courts noted that technical difficulties, late updates to the filing utility, and natural disruptions in some regions made it exceedingly difficult for many to complete audits by September 30.

In response, the CBDT has accepted the extension, acknowledging that taxpayers and professionals needed more time to comply. The department has clarified that a formal notification will be issued to confirm the new deadline.

For taxpayers, this decision offers breathing space to ensure accuracy, avoid errors, and carry out proper compliance without rushed audits. However, missing the extended deadline could still attract penalties, interest, or loss of certain deductions or exemptions.

Here’s who must file the tax audit report: businesses whose turnover or gross receipts cross specified thresholds, professionals whose income exceeds the limit requiring audit, and those under certain presumptive schemes who declare profits below prescribed norms. Those exempt from audit rules don’t need to worry about this extension.

Tax professionals advise using this extra time to double-check books, validate financial statements, reconcile discrepancies, and submit audit reports carefully to avoid notices or corrections later.

Ultimately, the extension to October 31 is a relief for many, but taxpayers should not delay further. Use this window wisely and ensure full compliance before the new cut-off.