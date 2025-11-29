November 30 Stock Market Holiday due to this reason!

Investors and traders looking to begin the week with market activity must take into consideration that November 30 will be a stock market holiday since the date falls on a Sunday. In India, both major exchanges of the country, or the BSE and NSE, remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays as part of their regular weekly schedule.

As November 30 happens to be a Sunday this year, no trading session will be held, and the equity, equity derivatives, currency, and commodity markets will remain closed for the day. Trading will return to normal on the next working day, when markets open at their normal timings.

For traders who are planning trades, adjusting their portfolios, or undertaking any market-related activity, the weekend closure needs to be factored in. Although the exchanges would remain closed, the traders can track global market cues and news related to business and pre-market indicators, but buying and selling activities will not occur on domestic exchanges.

In other words, November 30 is a stock market holiday only because it falls on a Sunday, and according to common custom, Indian stock markets never work on weekends.

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