Prabhas To Hide From Cameras For 6 Months for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit?

In a major development surrounding Spirit, the much-awaited collaboration between Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the team has reportedly taken strict measures to maintain secrecy around the actor’s appearance in the film. The movie’s regular shoot began recently, and Vanga is said to be determined to prevent any leaks related to Prabhas’ look.

Director Enforces Strict Secrecy Around Prabhas’ Transformation

According to industry buzz, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has requested Prabhas to completely avoid public events, airport sightings, and other appearances for the next six months. The director reportedly believes that even a single photograph could reveal crucial aspects of the actor’s specially crafted look, which he wants to unveil at the right time.

Given Prabhas' massive popularity and the fan frenzy he attracts at public places, the team fears that any outing might lead to pictures being widely circulated on social media. Despite repeated appeals in the past to avoid photographing him during film transformations, fans and paparazzi often managed to capture his images.

Team Spirit Opts for Total Seclusion

To ensure zero leaks, both Prabhas and Vanga have collectively decided on a low-profile phase for the next few months. This means the star is expected to remain completely off the radar, skipping events, public gatherings, and even airport appearances.

The move reflects the scale of the project and the importance placed on Prabhas’ new avatar in Spirit, which is being positioned as one of the biggest films in his lineup.

As shooting progresses, fans eagerly await official updates and the eventual reveal of Prabhas’ look — one that the makers hope will create massive impact when presented on their terms.