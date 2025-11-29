November 30 Bank Holiday due to this reason!

As November comes to an end, many people are checking whether November 30 is a bank holiday. Banks will remain closed tomorrow because November 30 falls on a Sunday, and all banks across India stay closed on Sundays as part of the standard weekly holiday schedule.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks do not operate on Sundays, as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Since November 30 happens to be a Sunday this year, banking services at physical branches will not be available.

Customers who need to complete urgent tasks such as cash deposits, cheque services, or in-branch transactions must visit before the weekend or plan for the next working day. Meanwhile, online banking, mobile banking, UPI, ATMs, and digital payment services will continue to function normally throughout the day.

For people who rely on weekend banking hours, the Sunday closure is routine and applies uniformly across all states. No state-specific bank holiday has been announced for November 30 other than the weekly Sunday closure.

In summary, November 30 is a bank holiday because it is a Sunday, but all digital services remain active for customers across India.

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