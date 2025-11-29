Mahesh Babu's Varanasi To Have Different Title in Telugu?

The title controversy surrounding Mahesh Babu and S. S. Rajamouli’s upcoming film has finally been settled. A few days ago, director Subba Reddy filed a formal complaint with the Telugu Film Producers Council, stating that he had already registered the title Varanasi two years ago and objected to the big-budget film using the same name.

With discussions now concluded, the issue has been resolved and the makers have agreed to release the Telugu version under the title Rajamouli Varanasi. This clears the path for promotions to move ahead without legal hurdles or further dispute.

The film, one of the most anticipated projects in Telugu cinema, continues gearing up for its next phase of production. The title issue, which briefly created uncertainty, is now closed, allowing the focus to return to Rajamouli’s vision and the massive expectations surrounding the project.