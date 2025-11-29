CBSE Board Exams 2026: New Paper Pattern Announced for Class 10 & 12

CBSE has planned a major revamp of the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam papers from the 2026 academic year onward. The upgraded format will help students move away from mere memorising content towards practical knowledge and analytical thinking, as recommended in NEP 2020.

According to the revised framework, 50% of the paper shall now comprise competency-oriented questions. These will involve real-life problem situations, analytical case studies, data-based questions, and interpretation-based tasks. Another 20% will have multiple-choice questions, while the remaining 30% will carry descriptive responses in the form of written explanations.

Officials said the revised model was designed to assess the extent to which students can understand and apply concepts, rather than just reproducing facts without much understanding. The board is of the view that such an approach would guarantee deeper learning outcomes and enable students to develop important cognitive skills.

CBSE has also confirmed in line with NEP vision that students in Class 10 will be allowed to appear for the board exams twice a year from 2026. The move is expected to ease academic pressure and allow learners more than one attempt to achieve desired results.

CBSE has released the examination schedule for the 2026 board cycle. Both secondary and senior secondary levels are scheduled to start on February 1, 2026. Class 10 students will begin writing their Mathematics Standard and Basic examinations on day one, along with subjects such as Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, and Shorthand in Hindi and English for Class 12 students. The examinations for Class 10 will conclude on March 10, while the Class 12 board examinations will finish by April 9.

This marks a paradigm shift in the school education system of India, clearly laying emphasis on the building of real-world competence rather than mere memorization.

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