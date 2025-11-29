Hyderabad Accident: Drunk Driver Kills Municipal Worker in Kukatpally

A tragic road accident in Kukatpally has cost the life of a municipal worker. The incident occurred early this morning when the worker was struck by a speeding vehicle while on duty near the main road in the area.

Local authorities say the victim was carrying out regular work when the accident took place. The impact was fatal and the worker died on the spot. Police reached the spot shortly afterward and have taken the body for post-mortem examination.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene immediately after the accident. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to track down the vehicle and driver. Residents in the area are being asked to share any relevant CCTV footage or information that could help in the probe.

Family members of the deceased have been informed. The municipal department has expressed grief over the loss and promised to provide necessary assistance to the worker’s family. Local civic bodies said they will also review safety measures for workers engaged in night-time or roadside duties.

The tragic incident has once again raised concerns about road safety for workers and the accountability of drivers who cause such accidents.