NISAU UK and ICEF Team Up to Promote Ethical Study Abroad Guidance

London: A major new partnership announced here is all set to transform the way Indian students plan their higher education journey in the United Kingdom. The National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK has joined hands with the International Consultants for Education and Fairs, which is among global leaders in international education services.

This partnership will help enhance the overall recruitment experience of Indian students by assuring them that the guidance they receive is ethical, transparent, and reliable. Because so many Indian students need information and advice from education agents, these two organisations believe that the information needs to be clear and responsible. ICEF CEO Markus Badde pointed out that international students had the right to expect honest and reliable support throughout their journey of studying. In his view, putting together ICEF's experience acquired over years globally and NISAU's student-focused work would ultimately create a quality system for the benefit of learners.

This partnership will promote fair recruitment practices between India and the UK, develop shared quality standards for counsellors and universities, and publish joint studies to help shape better policies across the education sector.

Sanam Arora, Chair of NISAU UK, said the partnership with UCAS comes at an apt time as the students face changing immigration rules and sometimes misleading guidance from certain agents. This puts the student at the centre of the recruitment process and helps safeguard against incorrect or exploitative advice, she says.

NISAU UK this year introduced the world's first student-focused "Agent of the Year" award, intended to recognise agencies that adhere to honest and transparent practices. For the first time, it will be given in February 2026 at the India–UK Achievers Honours event in London, where the titles "Outstanding Agent of the Year" and "Highly Commended Agent" will be bestowed. The event will bring together leaders from education, government, and diplomacy to celebrate organizations working toward supporting students.

Overall, the partnership is an important step in building a global education pathway that is safer, clearer, and more student-friendly for Indian learners.

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