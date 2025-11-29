Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in December 2025: Full List of Festivals and Winter Closures

Students across Andhra Pradesh can look forward to a cheerful festive season this December, as schools prepare to roll out their holiday schedules. With Christmas approaching, several institutions — particularly Christian-minority schools — are planning an extended winter break, giving students more days to celebrate and unwind.

Longer Christmas Break Likely for Christian-Minority Schools

While December 25, 2025 (Thursday) is the officially declared Christmas holiday across Andhra Pradesh, many Christian-minority institutions are expected to follow a longer eight-day break from December 21 to December 28, 2025.

This extended schedule allows students and teachers to participate in church activities, Christmas services, carol nights, and community events. Since the break also covers a weekend, it offers a smooth and uninterrupted festive stretch.

Parents are advised to check with individual schools as the final holiday circular may vary based on the institution’s internal calendar.

Christmas Holiday for All Schools on December 25

Across Andhra Pradesh, all government and private schools will remain closed on December 25, as Christmas is a state-wide public holiday. Students can enjoy the day with family gatherings, festive celebrations, and regional traditions.

Some private schools may choose to add one or two extra days around Christmas depending on their academic schedule, exams, or management decisions.

What Schools May Follow in December 2025

Here’s an overview of the expected holiday pattern across different types of schools in Andhra Pradesh:

Government & Private Schools:

Closed on December 25 only.

Christian-Minority Schools:

Expected eight-day Christmas break from December 21–28, offering the longest festive holiday.

Other Private Schools:

Likely to remain closed on December 25, with a possibility of limited additional holidays as per school management.

Plan Ahead for a Hassle-Free December

With extended breaks on the cards, December offers a great opportunity for students to rejuvenate, spend time with family, or prepare for upcoming exams. Parents are encouraged to stay updated with school notifications for any changes in the holiday calendar.

Andhra Pradesh’s December 2025 festive season promises a joyful mix of celebration, rest, and community spirit for students across the state.

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