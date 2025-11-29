Vatican Christmas Tree 2025: 25-Meter Tall Tree Installed at St. Peter’s Square

A majestic 25-meter-tall red fir tree now stands proudly in St. Peter’s Square, marking the start of the Vatican’s Christmas celebrations. This year’s Christmas tree comes from the Val d’Ultimo area in the province of Bolzano, Northern Italy, and was donated by the municipalities of Lagundo and Val d’Ultimo.

The province of Bolzano, located in the picturesque South Tyrol region, is celebrated for its breathtaking landscapes — including lakes, forests, mountains, and meadows. After a detailed inspection, the forest guard service carefully selected this year’s tree for its beauty and balance.

Continuing a cherished Vatican tradition, 40 smaller trees will also be brought to the Holy See to decorate various offices and buildings. These trees are selected from mature specimens as part of a natural forest renewal process.

Bishop Ivo Muser of Bolzano-Bressanone emphasized that the felling of the tree represents responsible forest management rather than exploitation. “The removal of mature trees is part of an active care strategy that ensures forest health and balanced growth,” he explained.

In South Tyrol, reforestation is deeply embedded in local culture and environmental policy. “For every tree felled, new ones are planted,” the bishop added, describing it as a cornerstone of sustainable forest management that preserves ecosystems for future generations.

In a further commitment to sustainability, after the Christmas season ends, essential oils will be extracted from the tree’s branches by Austrian company Wilder Naturprodukte, while the remaining wood will be donated to a charitable organization for repurposing — reflecting the Vatican’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

The Vatican’s Christmas tree tradition dates back to 1982, when Pope John Paul II received a tree as a gift from a Polish farmer who personally brought it to Rome. Since then, gifting the Vatican’s Christmas tree has become a symbolic honour, with a different European country or region contributing the tree each year.

This year’s offering from Northern Italy beautifully blends faith, tradition, and sustainability, lighting up St. Peter’s Square with both festive spirit and an inspiring message of care for creation.