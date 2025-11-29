Tamil Nadu Schools Likely to Get 3-Day Holiday Amid Heavy Rain

Tamil Nadu is once again on high alert as the northeast monsoon grows stronger, bringing fast-changing weather patterns and the possibility of intense rainfall across several regions. With a red alert sounded for the Delta districts on November 28, the Meteorological Department has also warned that winds may reach up to 50 kmph along the coastal stretch of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Heavy rain is expected to batter multiple coastal and northern districts on November 29 and 30, forcing officials to prepare for sudden disruptions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining southeast Sri Lanka area has now weakened into a low-pressure zone. However, it is likely to move north-northwest over the next 12 hours and intensify again into a deep depression. If it continues to strengthen, the system may turn into a cyclonic storm within 48 hours, tracking towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh. If upgraded to a cyclone, it will be named ‘Tidwa’, a name suggested by Yemen.

With this system evolving, very heavy rainfall and winds touching 65 kmph are expected in the coming days. Fishermen across the Gulf of Mannar and the Tamil Nadu coast have been strongly advised not to venture into the sea. Disaster management teams and government departments are monitoring the situation round the clock, with emergency rescue teams kept on standby.

The red alert for November 28 mainly covers the Delta districts, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Puducherry on November 29. On November 30, northern districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Ranipet may witness heavy to very heavy rain along with thunder and lightning. Light showers are also expected in Tiruvallur and Puducherry on December 1.

Cloudy skies will dominate Chennai and surrounding suburbs as municipal bodies, drainage teams, and power officials carry out emergency checks. Considering the damage caused during previous heavy rains, precautionary measures are being taken in advance to reduce the impact.

A red alert indicates very heavy rainfall of 204.5 mm or more within 24 hours. As part of precautionary steps, the government is also speeding up preparations, including the possibility of declaring holidays for schools and colleges. At present, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, and Puducherry are marked as high-risk zones. If the situation gets worse, district collectors are likely to announce closures for educational institutions.

Authorities have urged the public to follow only official announcements and avoid unnecessary travel. People living in low-lying areas have also been asked to stay cautious. The district education departments will review the weather again on November 28 and issue proper instructions regarding school holidays.