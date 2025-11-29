US-Based Telugu NRI Dead in Tragic Road Accident Near NTR District

A tragic road accident near Anasagaram village in Andhra Pradesh’s NTR district claimed the lives of US-based software engineer Cherukuri Chandrashekar, 55, and his driver Elamanchili Jagadish, 32, early Friday morning. Another passenger, also named Jagadeesh, sustained severe injuries in the collision.

The incident occurred around midnight on Thursday when the three were travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada for professional work. Their high-end luxury car, worth nearly three crore rupees, rammed into the rear of a cement-laden lorry that had reportedly halted suddenly on the highway near the Anasagaram bypass under Nandigama limits.

The impact was so forceful that even the car’s advanced safety systems and airbags could not save Chandrashekar and the driver.

Chandrashekar, originally from Puttaparthi district, had settled in the United States as a software engineer. He, along with his friend Jagadeesh, had set up a software firm in Hyderabad and also ran other businesses, requiring frequent travel between the US and India. The group had begun their journey from Hyderabad on Thursday evening before the fatal crash took place.

Family members were informed soon after the accident. Chandrashekar’s wife has already begun her journey from the US to India upon receiving news of the tragedy.

Police have initiated an investigation into the accident and are examining how the sudden halt of the lorry led to such a catastrophic outcome. The bodies have been shifted for post-mortem, and further details are awaited.