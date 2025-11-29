AIBE 20 on November 30: Admit Card, ID Proofs, and Exam Day Instructions

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20) is scheduled to take place tomorrow, November 30, 2025. Aspiring lawyers can access their admit cards and review essential exam guidelines on the official website. Here's what you need to know for the big day:

The AIBE 20 exam will be conducted in a single session, from 1 PM to 4 PM, across various designated centres. To ensure a smooth experience, candidates must arrive at their allocated exam centre by 11:30 AM. Don't forget to bring your AIBE 20 admit card and a valid identification document for verification.

If you haven't downloaded your admit card yet, visit (link unavailable) and log in with your credentials.

Key exam day guidelines:

Reporting time: 11:30 AM

Entry to the exam hall will not be allowed after 1:50 PM

Accepted ID proofs: Electoral ID, Aadhaar Card, Passport, Driving License, and PAN card

Electronic devices, including mobile phones and smart watches, are prohibited in the exam hall

Candidates must adhere to the prescribed dress code

The Bar Council of India has put in place these guidelines to ensure a fair and secure examination process. Make sure you're well-prepared and arrive early to get settled before the exam begins.

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