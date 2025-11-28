November 29 Stock Market Holiday due to this reason!

As investors prepare for the end of the month, many are searching for clarity on whether the Indian stock market will remain open on November 29. Here is a clear update to help traders and investors plan their activities.

Stock Market Will Be Closed on November 29

The Indian stock market will remain closed on November 29, as the date falls on a Saturday. As per standard trading rules, stock exchanges in India do not operate on Saturdays and Sundays, except in rare special trading sessions announced in advance.

Since November 29 is a regular Saturday, there will be no trading activity on this day.

Which Segments Will Be Closed?

All major market segments will remain shut, including:

Equity market

Equity derivatives (F&O)

Currency derivatives

Commodity trading (in most cases)

This applies to major exchanges such as the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

When Will Trading Resume?

Trading will resume on the next working day, which is Monday (unless an official market holiday is announced). Investors should plan their buying, selling, and settlement activities accordingly.

What Can Investors Do on Market Holidays?

Although live trading will not be available, investors can still:

Review portfolios

Analyze market trends

Place orders for the next trading session (if supported by their broker)

Track global market movements

Final Word

To summarize, November 29 is a stock market holiday because it falls on a Saturday. Investors should not expect any trading activity on this day and should plan their investment decisions.

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