Tamil Nadu School Holiday Today: November 28, 2025 Updates

As the Air Quality Index (AQI) worsens in several Indian states, including the National Capital, and heavy rainfall continues in Tamil Nadu, parents and students are eagerly checking for school holiday updates. With Cyclone Senyar causing rain and waterlogging in various districts, schools in several states may declare holidays on November 28, 2025.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts for several Tamil Nadu districts, including Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, and Thanjavur, due to heavy rainfall. As a result, schools in these areas may remain closed for the day, giving students a surprise holiday.

In Delhi, schools have resumed offline classes after functioning in a hybrid format. However, with the rising AQI, authorities may reconsider the school schedule, potentially leading to a holiday. Parents are advised to check the school's official website, WhatsApp groups, and local authorities for updates.

Meanwhile, schools in Mumbai suburbs and the Konkan belt have declared local holidays due to regional events and IMD rainfall predictions. In Punjab and Haryana, schools have reopened after Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Shaheedi Diwas, but some regions have made short operational adjustments.

Tamil Nadu schools in Chennai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Puducherry will remain closed today, November 28, 2025, due to heavy rainfall, giving students a holiday.