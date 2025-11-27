Thanksgiving 2025: From Friends to Modern Family, Best Episodes to Binge on OTT

Thanksgiving has always been one of the most entertaining settings in American sitcoms. Families gather, tensions rise, dinner goes wrong, and the result is a mix of comedy, nostalgia and heart. For Indian viewers looking to dive into the festive spirit, these episodes are perfect for a holiday binge. With most sitcoms now streaming across major OTT platforms, finding the best Thanksgiving classics has never been easier.

Friends:

The One With the Football remains one of the most iconic Thanksgiving episodes ever made. The whole gang heads to the park for a friendly football game that turns into a hilarious battle between Ross and Monica.

The One Where Ross Got High is another favourite, packed with confessions, misunderstandings and the unforgettable “Rachel’s trifle” disaster.

The One With All the Thanksgivings brings flashbacks, laughs and the famous turkey-on-the-head moment.

Modern Family:

Three Turkeys captures everything chaotic about holiday planning. With multiple dinner plans collapsing at once, the Dunphy-Pritchett household delivers peak Thanksgiving madness.

In Punkin Chunkin, the family takes part in an over-the-top competition as creativity and pride collide.

How I Met Your Mother:

Slapsgiving has become a pop-culture classic. This episode mixes holiday warmth with slap-bet humour, making it one of the funniest Thanksgiving entries in sitcom history.

Slapsgiving 2 Revenge of the Slap carries the same energy with emotional layers in between.

Brooklyn Nine Nine:

Thanksgiving features Jake Peralta attempting to host a family style dinner for the squad, only to fail spectacularly. It is funny, lighthearted and perfect for group watching.

Lockdown happens during the holiday season and shows Peralta struggling to manage a crisis inside the precinct.

New Girl:

In Thanksgiving from Season 1, Jess tries to cook dinner for her friends, only for everything to spiral out of control.

Parents brings family drama, warmth and enough awkward humour to keep you laughing throughout.

The Big Bang Theory:

The Thanksgiving Decoupling features Penny’s surprising Las Vegas confession, Sheldon’s drunken antics and the gang navigating one awkward revelation after another.

Gilmore Girls:

A Deep Fried Korean Thanksgiving delivers pure comfort with Lorelai and Rory hopping between four different dinners. It is warm, funny and captures the essence of chaotic family celebrations.

The Office:

While not strictly Thanksgiving themed, Dwight’s Thanksgiving weekend pranks and the classic fall episodes still make for perfect seasonal viewing.

Thanksgiving episodes blend humour with heart. They highlight messy relationships, family chaos and the simple joy of eating together. They are relatable across cultures, which is why Indian viewers enjoy revisiting them year after year.

With Friends, Modern Family, Brooklyn Nine Nine, New Girl, HIMYM and more available on major OTT platforms, Thanksgiving 2025 offers the perfect excuse to curl up and enjoy a marathon of nostalgia and laughter.