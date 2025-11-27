Thanksgiving 2025: Walmart Open or Closed Today? All You Need to Know

Thanksgiving Day in the United States brings a mix of full closures and limited openings, especially across major retail and grocery chains. For shoppers planning last-minute purchases, it is important to know which stores are operating on the holiday.

Large retailers such as Walmart, Target, Costco and Sam’s Club will remain closed for Thanksgiving. These chains have continued the recent trend of giving employees the day off and reopening early on Black Friday instead. Department stores and big-box outlets across the country are following the same pattern.

Several grocery stores, however, are staying open with reduced hours. Chains like Kroger, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market and Food Lion are expected to operate for limited periods, allowing people to pick up last-minute essentials before afternoon closures. Convenience stores and some pharmacies may also open, though their timings will vary significantly by location.

For shoppers trying to complete their holiday cooking or pick up forgotten items, checking local store timings becomes essential. While supermarkets and convenience outlets offer some flexibility, most major retail destinations will only reopen on Black Friday.

Thanksgiving remains one of the few days in the US when retail activity slows down, giving workers a rare break and shifting customer rush to the following day’s shopping surge.