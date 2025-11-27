December 2025 School Holidays: Christmas Break and Winter Vacation Full List!

Schools across several Indian states are preparing for an extended holiday period in December 2025. The month brings a mix of winter vacations, Christmas celebrations and school-specific breaks, giving students a long and welcome year-end pause before classes resume in January.

In Uttar Pradesh, schools are set to close for 12 days, making it one of the longest holiday stretches of the season. PM Shri schools will also observe a 10 day break during December, allowing students time to travel, spend time with family or prepare for the upcoming academic term.

Many other states will follow their usual winter vacation schedule, with institutions planning closures around Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. These breaks are expected to vary from school to school based on board regulations and regional weather conditions.

Parents and students are advised to check the exact dates with their respective schools, as some institutions may adjust their schedules depending on local requirements. With the holidays approaching, families can begin planning trips or celebrations while keeping an eye on reopening dates to ensure a smooth start when schools resume in the new year.