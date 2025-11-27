Winter School Holidays 2025: Check State-Wise Winter Break for Schools

Schools across several states are preparing for the annual winter vacation as the year draws to an end. In states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana, schools traditionally close in the last week of December or the first half of January due to dropping temperatures and dense fog. With November almost over, children are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming holidays.

In Bihar, schools usually remain closed from December 25 to December 31. These dates include Christmas and Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. Depending on severe weather, district authorities may extend or reduce the duration of holidays.

Many northern states, including Delhi, NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Uttarakhand, experience frequent school closures during late November and December due to national holidays, festivals, and winter breaks. A complete holiday schedule has been prepared for November and December 2025, outlining planned closures.

Winter Holidays in Uttar Pradesh 2025

Schools in Uttar Pradesh are expected to close for winter break from December 20 to December 31. This offers students around 12 days of holidays. Schools will also remain closed on December 24 for Christmas Eve. Although the Education Department has not yet issued an official circular, the usual pattern over previous years indicates that schools will shut down on December 25 and reopen after New Year in early January.

Winter Vacation in Haryana 2025-26

The Directorate of School Education in Haryana has announced that all government and private schools will observe winter vacation from January 1 to January 15, 2025. Schools will reopen on January 16. A similar schedule will be followed for the 2025-26 academic year, with holidays fixed from January 1 to January 15, 2026.

Winter Vacation in Delhi 2025-26

The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has already released its academic calendar for the year 2025-26. According to the notice issued earlier, winter vacation in the national capital will be held from January 1 to January 15, 2026. These dates remain unchanged from previous announcements.

Winter Vacation in Bihar 2025

Schools in Bihar will observe winter holidays from December 25 to December 31. These days cover both Christmas and Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. Authorities may decide to extend the vacation further if the state experiences extreme cold or heavy fog.

Winter Break in Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Chandigarh

Schools in Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Chandigarh usually follow a similar winter break pattern as Delhi and Haryana. Educational institutions in these regions are expected to close during the first half of January 2026 due to cold weather.

State-wise holiday highlights

Winter vacation likely begins in the third or last week of December in many states

Most schools will be closed nationwide on December 24 for Christmas Eve

Uttar Pradesh schools expected to remain closed from December 20 to 31

Bihar schools closed from December 25 to 31

Haryana schools to shut from January 1 to 15, 2025, and again from January 1 to 15, 2026

Delhi schools closed from January 1 to 15, 2026

Northern states may extend holidays further depending on cold waves and fog

As temperatures continue to drop, parents and students can expect official notifications from state education departments soon. The winter break schedule is likely to remain similar to previous years unless extreme weather conditions prompt extensions.