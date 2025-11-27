November 28 School Holiday or not?

As the month comes to an end, parents and students are checking whether schools will remain open on Friday, November 28, 2025. Based on the current situation across most states in India, November 28 is expected to be a normal working day for schools.

There is no national holiday, festival, or official government declaration that would require schools to remain closed on this date. Therefore, students in majority of the states will attend regular classes as usual.

Weather & Local Alerts in Some Regions

However, certain states are facing weather-related challenges:

Tamil Nadu is experiencing heavy rainfall due to the impact of Cyclone Senyar.

Some districts may announce school closures if conditions worsen, especially in areas affected by waterlogging or storm warnings.

Delhi NCR has been dealing with high Air Quality Index levels.

Although schools are functioning normally, authorities may shift formats if air pollution rises sharply.

Because of these situations, school holiday decisions may vary district-wise, based on safety and weather updates.

Advice for Parents & Students

Keep a check on local announcements from district administrations and schools.

Follow weather and safety alerts issued on the day.

Be prepared for changes such as online or hybrid classes if required.

Conclusion

For most students across India, November 28 will be a regular academic day, with schools operating normally. Only in a few regions affected by heavy rain or pollution might there be last-minute changes. Parents are advised to stay informed and follow the latest updates from local authorities.

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