Thanksgiving 2025: Is McDonald’s Open? Holiday Hours and Fast-Food Guide

With Thanksgiving 2025 underway, millions of Americans preparing festive meals—or traveling across states—are also searching for quick dining options. While many essential services shut down for the federal holiday, several fast-food and restaurant chains continue to operate with limited hours. One of the most-asked questions every year remains: “Is McDonald’s open on Thanksgiving?”

Is McDonald’s Open on Thanksgiving?

The short answer: It depends on your location.

Most McDonald's restaurants in the U.S. will remain open on Thanksgiving, but hours vary widely because the majority of outlets are franchise-operated. Some locations may open early and close early, while a few may remain closed entirely.

Tip: Before heading out, customers should confirm local timings using the official McDonald's store locator, as Thanksgiving schedules are not standardized nationwide.

Fast-Food Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving 2025

For travelers, late-night snackers, or those skipping holiday cooking, several chains plan to stay open—though many will operate on modified schedules. Here are the major outlets open on Thanksgiving:

Starbucks – Hours vary by store

– Hours vary by store Dunkin’ – Hours vary

– Hours vary Waffle House – Open 24/7 in most areas

– Open 24/7 in most areas IHOP – Open, hours differ by location

– Open, hours differ by location Krispy Kreme – Open until 2 p.m. at select stores

– Open until 2 p.m. at select stores Wendy’s – Hours vary

– Hours vary Burger King – Hours vary by region

– Hours vary by region Cracker Barrel – Open

– Open Subway – Select franchise locations open

Select franchise locations open Whataburger – Open in most states

These options ensure Americans still have access to reliable meals despite the holiday closures elsewhere.

Restaurants Closed on Thanksgiving 2025

Some chains observe Thanksgiving by giving employees the day off. The following restaurants will remain closed:

Chick-fil-A

Chipotle

Taco Bell

Raising Cane’s

Firehouse Subs

Cheesecake Factory (except select outlets in Hanover, MD, and Las Vegas)

Texas Roadhouse

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

First Watch

Thanksgiving 2025 Date

Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 27, 2025, marking the beginning of a long holiday weekend filled with family gatherings, travel, and early shopping events.

Holiday Updates for Popular Chains

McDonald’s: Open in most locations; hours vary.

Open in most locations; hours vary. Burger King: Open; check local timings.

Open; check local timings. Wendy’s: Open with adjusted hours.

Open with adjusted hours. Taco Bell: Closed nationwide.

Closed nationwide. Subway: Mostly closed; a few independent stores may open.

Mostly closed; a few independent stores may open. Chipotle: Closed nationwide.

Closed nationwide. IHOP: Open; hours depend on location.

FAQs

Are all McDonald’s locations open on Thanksgiving 2025?

No. Many are open, but some franchise restaurants may close. Always verify using the store locator.

Which fast-food chains are definitely open?

Waffle House, IHOP, Wendy’s, Starbucks, and Whataburger are expected to be open, although hours are not uniform across the country.