Thanksgiving 2025: Is McDonald’s Open? Holiday Hours and Fast-Food Guide
With Thanksgiving 2025 underway, millions of Americans preparing festive meals—or traveling across states—are also searching for quick dining options. While many essential services shut down for the federal holiday, several fast-food and restaurant chains continue to operate with limited hours. One of the most-asked questions every year remains: “Is McDonald’s open on Thanksgiving?”
Is McDonald’s Open on Thanksgiving?
The short answer: It depends on your location.
Most McDonald's restaurants in the U.S. will remain open on Thanksgiving, but hours vary widely because the majority of outlets are franchise-operated. Some locations may open early and close early, while a few may remain closed entirely.
Tip: Before heading out, customers should confirm local timings using the official McDonald's store locator, as Thanksgiving schedules are not standardized nationwide.
Fast-Food Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving 2025
For travelers, late-night snackers, or those skipping holiday cooking, several chains plan to stay open—though many will operate on modified schedules. Here are the major outlets open on Thanksgiving:
- Starbucks – Hours vary by store
- Dunkin’ – Hours vary
- Waffle House – Open 24/7 in most areas
- IHOP – Open, hours differ by location
- Krispy Kreme – Open until 2 p.m. at select stores
- Wendy’s – Hours vary
- Burger King – Hours vary by region
- Cracker Barrel – Open
- Subway – Select franchise locations open
- Whataburger – Open in most states
These options ensure Americans still have access to reliable meals despite the holiday closures elsewhere.
Restaurants Closed on Thanksgiving 2025
Some chains observe Thanksgiving by giving employees the day off. The following restaurants will remain closed:
- Chick-fil-A
- Chipotle
- Taco Bell
- Raising Cane’s
- Firehouse Subs
- Cheesecake Factory (except select outlets in Hanover, MD, and Las Vegas)
- Texas Roadhouse
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
- First Watch
Thanksgiving 2025 Date
Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 27, 2025, marking the beginning of a long holiday weekend filled with family gatherings, travel, and early shopping events.
Holiday Updates for Popular Chains
- McDonald’s: Open in most locations; hours vary.
- Burger King: Open; check local timings.
- Wendy’s: Open with adjusted hours.
- Taco Bell: Closed nationwide.
- Subway: Mostly closed; a few independent stores may open.
- Chipotle: Closed nationwide.
- IHOP: Open; hours depend on location.
FAQs
Are all McDonald’s locations open on Thanksgiving 2025?
No. Many are open, but some franchise restaurants may close. Always verify using the store locator.
Which fast-food chains are definitely open?
Waffle House, IHOP, Wendy’s, Starbucks, and Whataburger are expected to be open, although hours are not uniform across the country.