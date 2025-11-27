Andhra King Taluka Day1 Box Office: Ram Eyes Solid Rs.10 Crores Start Worldwide

Ram Pothineni’s Andhra King Taluka has delivered an impressive opening day at the worldwide box office, driven heavily by superb performance in the USA and steady numbers in India.

The film’s US premieres alone created strong momentum. Across 176 locations, the movie sold more than 3,000 tickets through advance bookings and collected USD 42,289 even before the shows began. Trade reports confirm that by the end of premiere night, Andhra King Taluka had comfortably crossed the USD 250,000 mark, giving Ram one of his best overseas starts in recent years.

In India, early estimates suggest the film collected between Rs.4.5 crore and Rs.5 crore gross on Day 1, with positive turnout in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh driving the numbers. Collections from evening and night shows saw a healthy jump, indicating good word-of-mouth for the mass entertainer.

With strong overseas earnings and solid domestic contributions, Andhra King Taluka’s Day 1 worldwide gross is expected to close in the range of Rs.7.5 crore to Rs.8 crore, according to industry trackers. This marks a promising start for the film and sets the stage for a strong weekend run.

If the overseas momentum holds and India shows continue to trend upward, Andhra King Taluka could emerge as a significant box office performer for Ram Pothineni.