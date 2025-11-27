November 28 Bank Holiday or not?

Many people, towards the end of the month, plan their banking needs, particularly if they foresee long queues or need urgent financial services. For those who may be wondering whether banks in India will have a holiday on November 28, all is clear: banks will function as usual.

There is no declaration of a bank holiday on November 28. Since the date does not fall under any national public holiday, religious festival, or state event that forces the closure of banks, customers can expect all banking services.

This means:

Branches of major public and private banks will be open.

The services offered will include cash withdrawals, deposits, loan processing, and customer support, provided during normal working hours.

ATMs and online banking facilities will remain available.

In other words, November 28 is a regular banking day in the country. Be it visiting a branch or performing online transactions, banks will be available for assistance — no interruption.

Also read: Rajasthan Holidays: Winter Vacation from December 25 to January 5