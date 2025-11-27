Ram's Andhra King Taluka: Expected OTT Release Date and Platform Revealed

Ram Pothineni’s latest film Andhra King Taluka hit theatres on November 27, 2025. The movie has already secured its digital streaming rights with Netflix, so fans who missed the theatrical run will soon get a chance to catch it online.

While an official OTT release date is yet to be announced, insiders say the film is likely to land on Netflix sometime in late December 2025, potentially around Christmas. As always, exact timing will depend on how the theatrical run wraps up in the coming weeks.

Directed by Mahesh Babu P and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film also features Bhagyashri Borse along with a large supporting cast. The buzz around the movie comes from its fan-culture story and energetic performances.

For viewers who prefer streaming, this means a chance to watch Andhra King Taluka from the comfort of home without waiting too long, so keep an eye on Netflix announcements over the next few weeks.