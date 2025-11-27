November 28 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Investors often check the trading schedule before planning their market activities, especially around the end of the month. For those wondering whether the Indian stock market will remain open on November 28, the answer is clear — Yes, trading will take place as usual.

The BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) have not listed November 28 as a trading holiday. Since the date does not coincide with any national festival, occasion, or special market closure event, all market segments will operate normally.

This means:

Equity markets will remain open

Derivatives and currency markets will function as per schedule

Regular trading hours will apply

As there is no holiday, investors can carry on with their market strategies, keeping an eye on economic indicators, global movements, and company-specific developments that may influence market trends.

To sum up, November 28 is a regular trading day in India, and both NSE and BSE will continue operations without any disruption.

Also read: Rajasthan Holidays: Winter Vacation from December 25 to January 5