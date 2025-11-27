Rajasthan Holidays: Winter Vacation from December 25 to January 5

Students across Rajasthan can look forward to an extended break in December, as schools in the state will remain shut for a total of 12 days. The holiday schedule includes the annual winter vacation, closures for an educational conference, and regular Sunday holidays.

Winter Vacation From December 25 to January 5

The state’s longest holiday stretch begins on December 25, with winter vacation extending into the new year until January 5. Schools will remain completely closed during this period, and many families are expected to utilise the break for travel and festive gatherings.

Two-Day Closure for Educational Conference

In addition to the winter break, schools will remain closed on December 19 and 20 due to an educational conference being organised for teachers and school authorities. Since December 21 falls on a Sunday, students will effectively enjoy a three-day break.

Regular Sunday Holidays Add to the Count

The holiday list also includes the usual Sunday closures on December 7 and December 14, adding to the overall tally of days off.

Only 19 Working Days in December

With the combination of winter vacation, conference holidays, and Sundays, students will get 12 holidays in December. Schools will operate for just 19 working days during the month.