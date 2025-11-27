Rajasthan Schools Get 12 Days Holidays in December 2025; Complete list!

As November comes to an end, students in Rajasthan are in for a treat. December 2025 is set to bring a total of 12 days of holidays, combining winter breaks and educational conference holidays.

Here are the details:

Winter Break: December 25, 2025, to January 5, 2026 - schools will be completely closed during this period.

Educational Conference Holidays: December 19 and 20, 2025 - schools will be closed for a state-level educational conference.

Sunday Holidays: December 7 and 14, 2025 - schools will be off on these Sundays.

Continuous Holiday: December 19 to 21, 2025 - students will enjoy a 3-day holiday, including the educational conference and a Sunday.

In total, schools in Rajasthan will remain closed for 12 days in December, with only 19 days of school.

List of Holidays in December 2025:

December 7 (Sunday)

December 14 (Sunday)

December 19 (Educational Conference)

December 20 (Educational Conference)

December 21 (Sunday)

December 25 to January 5 (Winter Break)

Also read: Thanksgiving 2025: Why the Holiday Falls on November 27 This Year