Rajasthan Schools Get 12 Days Holidays in December 2025; Complete list!

Nov 27, 2025, 15:25 IST
- Sakshi Post

As November comes to an end, students in Rajasthan are in for a treat. December 2025 is set to bring a total of 12 days of holidays, combining winter breaks and educational conference holidays.

Here are the details:

  • Winter Break: December 25, 2025, to January 5, 2026 - schools will be completely closed during this period.
  • Educational Conference Holidays: December 19 and 20, 2025 - schools will be closed for a state-level educational conference.
  • Sunday Holidays: December 7 and 14, 2025 - schools will be off on these Sundays.
  • Continuous Holiday: December 19 to 21, 2025 - students will enjoy a 3-day holiday, including the educational conference and a Sunday.

In total, schools in Rajasthan will remain closed for 12 days in December, with only 19 days of school.

List of Holidays in December 2025:

  • December 7 (Sunday)
  • December 14 (Sunday)
  • December 19 (Educational Conference)
  • December 20 (Educational Conference)
  • December 21 (Sunday)
  • December 25 to January 5 (Winter Break)

Also read: Thanksgiving 2025: Why the Holiday Falls on November 27 This Year


Read More:

Tags: 
December holidays 2025
December 2025 School Holidays
holidays
holiday
Advertisement
Back to Top