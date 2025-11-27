Thanksgiving 2025: Why the Holiday Falls on November 27 This Year

Thanksgiving, one of the most cherished national holidays in the United States, is celebrated every year on the fourth Thursday of November. In 2025, the holiday lands on November 27. But the history behind how Thanksgiving settled on this exact date stretches across more than 150 years of presidential decisions and congressional action.

How Thanksgiving Got Its Official Date

The earliest roots of a nationally recognized Thanksgiving date go back to 1789, when President George Washington proclaimed November 26—a Thursday—as a “Day of Public Thanksgiving.” According to the National Archives, this became the first Thanksgiving celebrated under the newly adopted U.S. Constitution.

A more formal tradition emerged in 1863. During the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln declared the last Thursday of November as a national day of thanksgiving, helping unite the country during a turbulent era.

The 1939 Controversy That Changed Thanksgiving

A major shift occurred in 1939 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt moved Thanksgiving to the third Thursday of November. His intention was to lengthen the holiday shopping season and boost the economy, as that year’s last Thursday fell on November’s final day.

The decision sparked national confusion. Sixteen states rejected the change and continued celebrating on the last Thursday, creating a divided observance across the country. The chaos pushed Congress to intervene.

In 1941, after debate, Congress passed a law designating the fourth Thursday of November as the official Thanksgiving date. Roosevelt signed it into law that December, solidifying the schedule Americans follow today.

Thanksgiving 2025: Key Details

In 2025, Thanksgiving will be observed on Thursday, November 27. It is both a federal and state holiday, meaning:

Banks, post offices, and government offices will be closed

Mail delivery will be suspended

Many retail stores will remain closed, while some supermarkets and major chains may operate with limited hours

Though the day after Thanksgiving is not a federal holiday, many employees take the day off, creating a long four-day weekend that signals the start of the holiday shopping season.

How Americans Celebrate Today

Modern Thanksgiving revolves around a hearty family feast. Turkey remains the centerpiece for most households, reminiscent of the 1621 harvest meal. Those who skip turkey often turn to classic dishes like:

Potatoes

Gravy

Seasonal vegetables

Sweet pies

Beyond the meal, other traditions define the holiday:

Thanksgiving Day football games dominate TV screens

The U.S. President performs the ceremonial turkey pardon

Black Friday follows, with millions heading to stores or shopping online for steep discounts

Thanksgiving continues to be a blend of history, tradition, food, and family—making it one of the most widely celebrated holidays in the United States.