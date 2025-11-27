What Is Vikram-I? All About India’s First Private Rocket Launched by PM Modi

India has taken a major leap in its space journey with the unveiling of Vikram I, the country’s first private orbital launch vehicle. Built by Skyroot Aerospace, the rocket was showcased at the company’s new Infinity Campus in Hyderabad in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a historic moment for India’s private space ecosystem.

Vikram I is a 20 metre tall small-satellite launch rocket designed to carry payloads of around 300 to 350 kilograms into low Earth orbit. It is built using an all carbon composite structure, which significantly reduces weight while increasing strength. The rocket uses 3D printed engines, advanced solid fuel stages and a liquid fuel upper stage that allows precise satellite placement.

One of the standout features of Vikram I is its quick-launch capability. The vehicle can be assembled and prepared for flight within 24 hours, giving India a competitive edge in the global small-satellite launch market. This speed and flexibility are expected to attract international customers looking for affordable and reliable access to space.

With Vikram I, India has officially opened a new chapter where private companies will play a key role alongside ISRO. The rocket is expected to pave the way for more commercial launches, strengthening India’s position as a rising space power.