Mumbai's Best Holiday Feasts: Top Restaurants for Thanksgiving 2025

Mumbai is embracing the Thanksgiving spirit with a variety of festive feasts across top hotels and restaurants, offering a perfect opportunity to enjoy the holiday with family and friends. From classic roast turkey and hearty casseroles to indulgent desserts and mulled drinks, the city's dining spots are serving up themed dinners and brunches on and around November 27.

Here are some top places to celebrate Thanksgiving and make the most of your holiday in Mumbai:

MoMo Cafe, Courtyard by Marriott: Celebrate Thanksgiving with a warm, candlelit dinner on November 27 and a fun, lively brunch on November 30. The dinner includes mulled cider, gratitude cards, and a hearty spread featuring whole roasted turkey, honey-glazed ham, and classic pies.

- When: Dinner: November 27, 2025 | 7 PM – 11 PM and Brunch: November 30, 2025 | 1 PM – 4 PM

- Where: MoMo Cafe, Courtyard by Marriott, Andheri

Hornby’s Pavilion, ITC Grand Central: Experience old-world charm with a beautiful dinner set against colonial-inspired interiors. The menu features festive staples like roast chicken, traditional turkey, creamy mac & cheese, and rich desserts.

- When: November 27, 2025 | 7:30 PM – 11:45 PM

- Where: Hornby’s Pavilion, ITC Grand Central, Parel

Lotus Cafe & Mezzo Mezzo, JW Marriott Juhu: Indulge in a hearty Thanksgiving buffet at Lotus Cafe and a refined, Europe-inspired menu at Mezzo Mezzo. Expect herb-roasted turkey, honey-glazed ham, and comforting sides.

- When: November 27, 2025 | 7 PM – 11 PM

- Where: Lotus Cafe & Mezzo Mezzo, JW Marriott Juhu

The Quorum: Treat yourself to a chic, curated Thanksgiving dinner with a refined menu starting with mulled wine and leading into dishes like Duck Confit Croquette and Wild Mushroom & Chestnut Wellington.

- When: November 27, 2025 | 7 PM – 11:30 PM

- Where: The Quorum, Lower Parel

Sesame and Nitara, Hyatt Centric Juhu: Enjoy a grand Thanksgiving brunch spread with a lavish roast turkey carving station, classic trimmings, pumpkin soup, and plenty of desserts.

- When: November 30, 2025 | 12:30 PM – 3:30 PM

- Where: Sesame and Nitara, Hyatt Centric Juhu

Other notable mentions include:

AUTM JW Lounge: A modern spin on Thanksgiving with shareable bites and contemporary culinary creations.

Milagro: A seasonal special curated by Chef Jose Manuel Borrallo Sanchez, featuring comforting dishes like roast turkey and pumpkin pie.

The Merchants, Fairmont Mumbai: A fall-inspired menu with autumn tones, featuring a Roast Turkey Table and seasonal cocktails.

Cafe Blu: A warm, homely Thanksgiving dinner with a buffet featuring herb-roasted turkey and classic sides.

Juliana’s Bistro: A comforting Thanksgiving menu with smoked butternut squash soup, herb rice, and roasted turkey

Also read: Thanksgiving 2025: Why the Holiday Falls on November 27 This Year