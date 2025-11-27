Tamil Nadu Rains: Chennai and Other Districts to Face Massive Downpour!

Tamil Nadu is preparing for intense weather conditions as a rapidly strengthening system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a named cyclone. If the system reaches cyclone strength, it will be officially called Cyclone Ditwah. It is currently moving toward the north Tamil Nadu coast and is projected to pass very close to the Chennai–Puducherry stretch. Whether it crosses the coast near Chennai or curves slightly and stays over the sea is still uncertain.

Rainfall forecasts are becoming more precise.On November 29, very heavy rainfall is expected in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore and Puducherry. Heavy rain is likely in Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Trichy, Salem, Namakkal, Ariyalur and Kallakurichi as the system edges closer.

From the night of November 29 into November 30, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, the Villupuram coast, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet are set to receive very heavy rain. Heavy showers are also expected in Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, interior Villupuram and Ranipet.

Any delay in the system’s movement may shift rainfall timing slightly. If Cyclone Ditwah crosses the coast between Chennai and Puducherry, interior regions like Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur and Bengaluru may also see significant rain.