December 2025 Bank Holidays List: State-Wise Details

Several bank holidays are lined up across different parts of India in the opening week of December 2025. Since banking holidays in the country often depend on state-specific festivals and regional observances, closures may vary depending on location. Customers are advised to check local holiday schedules in advance.

Based on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official calendar and notifications issued by state authorities, the following bank holidays will be observed during the first week of December 2025.

Bank Holiday Schedule – Early December 2025

December 1 (Monday): Indigenous Faith Day

Bank branches in Arunachal Pradesh will remain closed on December 1 to mark Indigenous Faith Day. The occasion celebrates the beliefs, traditions, and cultural heritage of indigenous communities in the state. This holiday is limited to Arunachal Pradesh and will not impact banking operations in other regions.

December 3 (Wednesday): Feast of St. Francis Xavier

Banks in Goa will observe a holiday on December 3 in honor of the Feast of St. Francis Xavier, one of the most significant religious events for the Christian community in the state.

December 6 and 7 (Saturday and Sunday): Weekly Closures

December 6 and 7 fall on the weekend, making them regular non-working days for banks nationwide. As per RBI norms, banks across India also remain closed on designated Saturdays, including the Second and Fourth Saturdays of every month.

Other Important Bank Holidays in December 2025

December 13 (Saturday): Second Saturday

Banks across most states will be shut on December 13, as it is the Second Saturday of the month, observed uniformly under RBI guidelines.

December 25 (Thursday): Christmas Day

Christmas will be observed as a nationwide bank holiday on December 25. All public sector banks, private banks, and cooperative banks will remain closed to mark the occasion.

Digital Banking Services to Continue

Even on bank holidays, customers can continue to access online and digital banking services without disruption. Facilities such as UPI payments, ATM withdrawals, mobile banking, internet banking, NEFT, and IMPS will remain operational. However, over-the-counter services, branch visits, and cheque clearing will not be available on official bank holidays.

Customers planning important banking transactions are encouraged to complete branch-related work in advance to avoid inconvenience during holiday closures.

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