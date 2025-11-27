Cyclone Ditwah to Lash AP, Telangana with Strong Rains from Nov 29

Weather models indicate a sharp increase in rainfall activity across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana starting November 28, triggered by two rapidly intensifying systems in the region. The Malacca Strait circulation has already strengthened into Cyclone Senyar and moved toward Indonesia, while another system near Sri Lanka is expected to grow into a Depression today and intensify further into Cyclone Ditwah in the next few days.

As this Sri Lanka system tracks along the NTN, SAP and CAP coastal belts, moderate rains are expected across East and South Telangana districts, especially areas close to the Andhra Pradesh border. Hyderabad may also see isolated rainfall during the first week of December.

Authorities are cautioning farmers in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Eastern Telangana and Rayalaseema as unseasonal winter rains from November 29 to December 2 could lead to crop damage. Districts including Nellore, Tirupati, Prakasam, Kadapa, Chittoor and Annamayya are expected to face heavy spells as the system approaches.

Central districts like Krishna, NTR, Bapatla, Eluru, West Godavari and Palnadu could also experience significant rainfall around December 1. Residents are advised to stay alert as both wind speeds and rainfall intensity may rise suddenly once the system strengthens.