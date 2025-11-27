IIT Hyderabad Half Marathon 2025 All Set for Second Edition: November 30 is D-Day

The IIT Hyderabad campus is gearing up to host the second edition of the IIT Hyderabad Half Marathon in 2025, one of the country’s most anticipated inter-campus sporting events. After a successful debut last year, the marathon returns with expanded categories, upgraded facilities and greater outreach, organisers said. The Second Edition is slated for 30th November 2025.

The event, led by the IIT Hyderabad Runners Club, aims to promote fitness, community engagement and campus spirit, while showcasing the institute’s modern infrastructure and scenic landscape. Participation is expected to surpass last year’s turnout of over 1,500 runners, with students, faculty, alumni, professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts from across India expected to join.

Multiple Race Categories

The half marathon will cover a 21.1-km route starting from the SNCC sports and cultural complex, passing through peripheral stretches, academic buildings, hostel clusters and the signature technology boulevard. Organisers describe the course as largely flat and suitable for serious runners preparing for major races.

Also included are a 10-km timed run for intermediate runners, a 5-km timed run for beginners, and a 5-km fun run open to families, groups and visitors. The fun run will not include competitive timing and is designed to offer a relaxed campus experience.

Enhanced Participant Support

Accommodation at the IIT Hyderabad guest house will be offered to outstation runners on a first-come, first-served basis. Accessible rooms and facilities will be available for persons with disabilities.

The event has partnered with Timing Technologies as the official timing provider, offering RFID-based tracking for accurate split and finish timings. Registrations will be managed by iFinish, which will provide digital updates and seamless onboarding.

Race Day Schedule

Reporting for the marathon begins at 5 a.m. The half marathon will be flagged off at 6:15 a.m., followed by the 10K at 6:25 a.m., the 5K timed run at 6:35 a.m. and the 5K fun run at 6:40 a.m. The chief guest for the event will be announced soon.

Organisers say the marathon has the potential to become a signature annual event for Hyderabad, attracting participants beyond the campus community and fostering a culture of fitness and sportsmanship.