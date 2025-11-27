JAC Board Releases Class 10 and 12 Exam Schedule for 2026

The Jharkhand Academic Council has officially published the board examination timetable for Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) for the 2026 academic year. Candidates preparing for the annual board examinations can view the complete subject-wise schedule on the council’s official website.

As per the notification, the Class 10 examinations will be conducted from February 3 to February 17, 2026, while the Class 12 examinations will run from February 3 to February 23, 2026.

Exam Timings

The council has scheduled the exams in two shifts:

Class 10 (Matric): Morning session from 9:45 AM to 1:00 PM

Class 12 (Intermediate): Afternoon session from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

Subject-wise JAC Board Exam Schedule 2026

February 3

Class 10: Vocational Subject

Class 12: Vocational Subject

February 4

Class 10: Hindi A, Hindi B

Class 12: Economics (Science/Commerce), Anthropology

February 5

Class 10: Commerce, Home Science

Class 12: Mathematics, Statistics

February 6

Class 10: Urdu, Bangla, Oriya

Class 12: Economics (Arts), Accountancy

February 7

Class 10: Social Science

Class 12: Physics

February 9

Class 10: Science

Class 12: Botany, Business Studies, Sociology

February 10

Class 10: Music

Class 12: Geoscience, Business Mathematics, Geography

February 11

Class 10: Mathematics

Class 12: Entrepreneurship, Home Science

February 13

Class 10: English

Class 12: Philosophy, Chemistry

February 14

Class 10: Khadia, Khortha, Kurmali, Nagpuri, Santhali

Class 12: History

February 16

Class 10: Sanskrit

Class 12: Political Science

February 17

Class 10: Arabic, Persian, Ho, Mundari, Odia

Class 12: Psychology, Computer Science

February 18

Class 12 Only: Hindi A, English A (Arts)

February 20

Class 12 Only: Hindi A, English A, Music (Science/Commerce)

February 21

Class 12 Only: Optional Subject, Additional Subject

February 23

Class 12 Only: Hindi B and Mother Language

Admit Card Release Date

Students will be able to obtain their Class 10 admit cards from January 16, 2026, while Class 12 hall tickets will be issued starting January 17, 2026. Carrying the admit card is mandatory for entry into the examination centre.

Practical and Internal Assessments

The timetable also confirms that internal assessments and practical examinations for both classes will take place from February 24 to March 7, 2026, at the respective schools.

Expected Result Timeline

The evaluation of answer scripts is expected to begin in March. Based on previous trends, the Jharkhand Academic Council is likely to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results by the end of April 2026.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates and follow the exam guidelines carefully to avoid any last-minute issues.

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