JAC Board Releases Class 10 and 12 Exam Schedule for 2026
The Jharkhand Academic Council has officially published the board examination timetable for Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) for the 2026 academic year. Candidates preparing for the annual board examinations can view the complete subject-wise schedule on the council’s official website.
As per the notification, the Class 10 examinations will be conducted from February 3 to February 17, 2026, while the Class 12 examinations will run from February 3 to February 23, 2026.
Exam Timings
The council has scheduled the exams in two shifts:
Class 10 (Matric): Morning session from 9:45 AM to 1:00 PM
Class 12 (Intermediate): Afternoon session from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
Subject-wise JAC Board Exam Schedule 2026
February 3
Class 10: Vocational Subject
Class 12: Vocational Subject
February 4
Class 10: Hindi A, Hindi B
Class 12: Economics (Science/Commerce), Anthropology
February 5
Class 10: Commerce, Home Science
Class 12: Mathematics, Statistics
February 6
Class 10: Urdu, Bangla, Oriya
Class 12: Economics (Arts), Accountancy
February 7
Class 10: Social Science
Class 12: Physics
February 9
Class 10: Science
Class 12: Botany, Business Studies, Sociology
February 10
Class 10: Music
Class 12: Geoscience, Business Mathematics, Geography
February 11
Class 10: Mathematics
Class 12: Entrepreneurship, Home Science
February 13
Class 10: English
Class 12: Philosophy, Chemistry
February 14
Class 10: Khadia, Khortha, Kurmali, Nagpuri, Santhali
Class 12: History
February 16
Class 10: Sanskrit
Class 12: Political Science
February 17
Class 10: Arabic, Persian, Ho, Mundari, Odia
Class 12: Psychology, Computer Science
February 18
Class 12 Only: Hindi A, English A (Arts)
February 20
Class 12 Only: Hindi A, English A, Music (Science/Commerce)
February 21
Class 12 Only: Optional Subject, Additional Subject
February 23
Class 12 Only: Hindi B and Mother Language
Admit Card Release Date
Students will be able to obtain their Class 10 admit cards from January 16, 2026, while Class 12 hall tickets will be issued starting January 17, 2026. Carrying the admit card is mandatory for entry into the examination centre.
Practical and Internal Assessments
The timetable also confirms that internal assessments and practical examinations for both classes will take place from February 24 to March 7, 2026, at the respective schools.
Expected Result Timeline
The evaluation of answer scripts is expected to begin in March. Based on previous trends, the Jharkhand Academic Council is likely to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results by the end of April 2026.
Students are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates and follow the exam guidelines carefully to avoid any last-minute issues.
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