Heavy Rain Alert in Andhra Pradesh Till November 29

Several parts of Andhra Pradesh are expected to witness intense rainfall activity over the coming days following the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. Weather officials have indicated that the system may strengthen further around November 29, increasing the possibility of widespread rain across the state.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has alerted district administrations, particularly in coastal and vulnerable regions, to remain on high alert. Residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas have been advised to take necessary precautions as moderate to heavy rainfall may disrupt normal life.

In addition to rainfall, strong winds ranging from 50 to 70 kmph are expected in several districts. Sea conditions are likely to remain rough, prompting authorities to strictly warn fishermen against venturing into open waters until conditions improve.

Officials are closely monitoring the movement of the weather system and coordinating with local administrations to ensure preparedness. Emergency response teams have been kept on standby, and residents are urged to follow official advisories and weather updates to avoid risks during the adverse conditions.

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