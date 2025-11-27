November 27 School Holiday Today in India: Check State-Wise Updates

Schools across India are preparing for potential holidays on November 27, 2025, due to adverse weather conditions and other regional factors. Although there's no nationwide holiday declared, several states are monitoring the situation closely, and local administrations may announce last-minute holidays.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall in South India, particularly in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and coastal Karnataka, due to Cyclone Senyar. The cyclone is expected to bring strong winds and rough seas, prompting authorities to consider declaring holidays in affected districts.

In Jammu & Kashmir, winter holidays have begun for pre-primary classes, with higher classes to follow suit later. The closure applies to all schools in the Kashmir Valley and winter-zone districts of Jammu Division.

Delhi-NCR is grappling with severe air pollution, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeding 400. The Government of India has implemented Stage-3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), leading to hybrid classes for students up to Class 5 and suspension of outdoor activities.

As the situation stands, there is no official holiday announcement for November 27, 2025, and schools are likely to be open. However, states likely to declare holidays or take precautionary measures include:

Tamil Nadu: Coastal districts may observe holidays due to heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Kerala & Mahe: Red and orange alerts issued, with potential holidays in heavily affected areas.

Puducherry: Temporary holidays expected in high-risk coastal areas.

Karnataka: Coastal districts like Udupi and Dakshina Kannada may declare holidays due to heavy rain.

Andhra Pradesh: Precautionary holidays possible in flood and landslide-prone zones.

Regions with no weather-based holidays (for now) include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana (except NCR pollution advisory), Madhya Pradesh, and Northeastern States.

Parents and students are advised to stay updated with local administration announcements and official notifications for the latest information on school holidays.