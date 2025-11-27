Andhra King Taluka X Review: Ram Pothineni’s Movie Gets Positive Talk on Twitter

Nov 27, 2025, 11:00 IST
- Sakshi Post

Energetic star Ram Pothineni returns to the big screen with his latest release, ‘Andhra King Taluka’, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Mahesh Babu P. The film features Bhagyashree Borse as the leading lady, while Kannada superstar Upendra plays a commanding on-screen superstar role.

The trailer, unveiled earlier, garnered an excellent response and significantly boosted audience expectations. Riding on this strong pre-release hype, ‘Andhra King Taluka’ finally hit theatres today, November 27.

With first day, first show screenings completed across overseas markets and several locations in India, viewers quickly took to social media to share their first impressions. Many are debating whether Ram has delivered another hit and discussing the film’s storyline, performances, and overall impact.

Early reactions on Twitter (X) indicate a largely positive talk. Netizens describe the film as a “Ram one-man show,” applauding his energetic performance and Mahesh Babu P’s emotional storytelling. Some viewers, however, felt the movie’s runtime is slightly long and noted that the first half progresses at a slower pace, marking it as a minor drawback.

Despite these small criticisms, the initial buzz suggests that ‘Andhra King Taluka’ is a heartfelt emotional drama that effectively highlights Ram Pothineni’s screen presence and intensity.


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Andhra King Taluka
Ram Pothineni
Bhagyashri Borse
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