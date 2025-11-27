Andhra King Taluka X Review: Ram Pothineni’s Movie Gets Positive Talk on Twitter

Energetic star Ram Pothineni returns to the big screen with his latest release, ‘Andhra King Taluka’, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Mahesh Babu P. The film features Bhagyashree Borse as the leading lady, while Kannada superstar Upendra plays a commanding on-screen superstar role.

The trailer, unveiled earlier, garnered an excellent response and significantly boosted audience expectations. Riding on this strong pre-release hype, ‘Andhra King Taluka’ finally hit theatres today, November 27.

With first day, first show screenings completed across overseas markets and several locations in India, viewers quickly took to social media to share their first impressions. Many are debating whether Ram has delivered another hit and discussing the film’s storyline, performances, and overall impact.

Early reactions on Twitter (X) indicate a largely positive talk. Netizens describe the film as a “Ram one-man show,” applauding his energetic performance and Mahesh Babu P’s emotional storytelling. Some viewers, however, felt the movie’s runtime is slightly long and noted that the first half progresses at a slower pace, marking it as a minor drawback.

Despite these small criticisms, the initial buzz suggests that ‘Andhra King Taluka’ is a heartfelt emotional drama that effectively highlights Ram Pothineni’s screen presence and intensity.

#AndhraKingTaluka A Satisfactory Fanism/Love Story that’s predictable and too lengthy, yet maintains a decent feel-good vibe throughout! The film blends a hero & fan track with a love story to form an interesting drama. Both halves stay true to the core storyline and offer a few… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) November 27, 2025

Chala manchi Katha...Chala manchi cinema...Every fan of any hero will easily connect to it...Writing chala bavundhi...A small parallel that is drawn in 2nd half is too beautiful...A Meaningful and Heartwarming STAR - FAN story...BONAFIDE BLOCKBUSTER 💯 RAPO🤩❤️ #AndhraKingTaluka — SRUJAN (@SRUJAN_JGM) November 27, 2025

#AndhraKingTaluka Review : "Emotional & Engaging" Rating: (3/5)⭐️⭐️⭐️ Positives:

👉#RamPothineni delivers one of his finest performance

👉Strong dialogues & Solid writing by @filmymahesh

👉Soulful songs & Second half

👉The Climax lands beautifully, leaving a warm impact… — PaniPuri (@THEPANIPURI) November 26, 2025

#AndhraKingTaluka – Raka Raka

Aa mass oobi nundi bayatiki vachchi, kothaga decent ga cinema chesadu. E cinema ni mundu theatre lo enjoy cheyandi. Own fans definitely enjoy chestaru,

Movie lovers ki kuda maximum ga convincing ga untundi. I hope it makes some good profits 😊 pic.twitter.com/7jTnyN8t5f — 𝑺𝒖𝒋𝒆𝒆𝒗.𝑮 (@sujeev_Nani) November 26, 2025

#AndhraKingTalukaReview: The first half is decently engaging with a well written hero fan relationship even though they do not meet. The chemistry between #RamPothineni and Bhagyashri Borse feels sweet and natural. Ram is really good and delivers one of his finest performances… — Movies4u Reviews (@Movies4uReviews) November 27, 2025