RRB NTPC CBT-II Scheduled Out: Check Exam City, Call Letter & Aadhaar Rules

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the tentative schedule for the second stage Computer Based Test (CBT-II) for NTPC (Under Graduate) posts under CEN No. 06/2024. As per the official notification issued today, the CBT-II examination is scheduled to be held on December 20, 2025.

According to the advisory, the exam city and exam date link—along with the travel authority for SC/ST candidates—will be activated 10 days before the exam on the respective RRB official websites. Candidates can download their e-call letters from four days prior to the exam date, as specified in the exam city and date intimation link.

The RRBs have also mandated Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication at all exam centres. Candidates must carry their original Aadhaar card or an e-verified copy for verification. Those who have not completed Aadhaar verification have been instructed to log in at rrbapply.gov.in and finish the process at the earliest to avoid last-minute issues.

Even candidates who verified Aadhaar during the application stage must ensure their Aadhaar remains unlocked in the UIDAI system on the exam day to ensure smooth entry at the test venue.

Officials have once again urged applicants to depend solely on the official RRB websites for authentic updates. The notification cautions candidates against falling prey to touts or unauthorised sources promising jobs, reiterating that RRB recruitment is strictly based on Computer Based Tests and merit.