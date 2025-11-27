WPL Auction 2026: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details, and More!

The Women’s Premier League is gearing up for its biggest reboot yet as the WPL 2026 Mega Auction takes place on November 27, 2025 in New Delhi. All five franchises, Mumbai Indians Women, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, Delhi Capitals Women, UP Warriorz Women and Gujarat Giants Women, will enter the event focused on rebuilding their squads for the new season.

A total of 73 player slots will be filled at the auction. This includes 23 overseas spots, which are expected to draw strong interest from teams looking for reliable all-rounders and match-winners. With several Indian domestic performers rising through the ranks and many global stars in the pool, fans can expect intense competition at the bidding table.

The auction will begin at 3.30 pm IST. Live telecast will be available on Star Sports, while digital viewers can watch the full event on JioHotstar. For those who enjoy the behind-the-scenes drama of team building, this is set to be one of the most exciting events leading into the new WPL season.

With purse management, key player retentions and right to match option