YSRCP senior leader and MLC Botsa Satyanarayana criticised Chandrababu Naidu, stating that while YS Jagan established medical colleges to provide better healthcare for the poor, Chandrababu is now trying to hand them over to private individuals.

Botsa, along with a YSRCP delegation, met Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer and submitted a petition opposing the move to privatise medical colleges.

After the meeting, Botsa addressed the media at the party headquarters in Tadepalli. He said: “During the COVID-19 crisis, we faced several challenges. That is when we decided that every district should have its own medical college. YS Jagan established medical colleges with the aim of improving healthcare for the poor. He strengthened the medical sector and allocated funds for better public health facilities. Five medical colleges were completed during our government.”

He added that the YSRCP, as the main opposition party, is fighting on issues that concern the public.

“Chandrababu wants to hand over these colleges to private people. He is pushing for privatisation only to prevent Jagan from getting credit for establishing them. We are collecting signatures opposing this move. Under no circumstances should medical colleges be placed in private hands. We have explained all these issues in detail to the Governor,” Botsa said.