West Bengal Government Holiday List 2026 Released – Full Festival Calendar Here

State government employees in West Bengal have a reason to cheer, as the Finance (Audit) Department has released the official public holiday calendar for the year 2026. The notification, issued on November 27, 2025, lays out an extensive list of festivals and important dates when government offices will remain closed. This schedule is also useful for those working in the banking and financial sectors to plan their leave and vacations smartly in advance.

The 2026 holiday calendar includes holidays announced under the N.I. Act as well as state-specific observances. One of the most notable parts of the year will once again be the Durga Puja season in October, which grants a long festive break. However, some popular celebrations such as Shivaratri and Diwali happen to fall on Sundays this year, resulting in fewer extended weekends for employees.

Month-Wise West Bengal Holidays List 2026

• January 1 (Thursday): New Year’s Day

• January 12 (Monday): Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda

• January 22 (Thursday): Day prior to Saraswati Puja

• January 23 (Friday): Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti and Saraswati Puja

• January 26 (Monday): Republic Day

• February 4 (Wednesday): Shab-e-Barat

• February 14 (Saturday): Birthday of Thakur Panchanan Barma (**)

• March 3 (Tuesday): Doljatra

• March 4 (Wednesday): Holi (the day after Doljatra)

• March 17 (Tuesday): Birth Anniversary of Shri Shri Harichand Thakur

• March 20 (Friday): Day before Eid-Ul-Fitr

• March 21 (Saturday): Eid-Ul-Fitr (**)

• March 26 (Thursday): Ram Navami

• March 31 (Tuesday): Mahavir Jayanti

• April 3 (Friday): Good Friday

• April 14 (Tuesday): Birthday of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar

• April 15 (Wednesday): Bengali New Year – Poila Baisakh

• May 1 (Friday): May Day and Buddha Purnima

• May 9 (Saturday): Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti (**)

• May 26 (Tuesday): Day before Bakrid (Id-Ud-Zoha)

• May 27 (Wednesday): Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid)

• June 26 (Friday): Muharram

• July 16 (Thursday): Rathayatra

• August 15 (Saturday): Independence Day (**)

• August 26 (Wednesday): Fateha-Dwaz-Daham

• August 28 (Friday): Raksha Bandhan

• September 4 (Friday): Janmashtami

• September 17 (Thursday): Vishwakarma Puja

• October 2 (Friday): Gandhi Jayanti

• October 10 (Saturday): Mahalaya ()

• October 15 (Thursday): Maha Chaturthi – Durga Puja begins

• October 16 (Friday): Maha Panchami

• October 17 (Saturday): Maha Shashthi ()

• October 19 (Monday): Maha Ashtami

• October 20 (Tuesday): Maha Nabami

• October 21 (Wednesday): Vijayadashami

• October 22–24 (Thursday to Saturday): Additional Durga Puja holidays

• October 26 (Monday): Additional Lakshmi Puja holiday

• November 9–10 (Monday & Tuesday): Additional Kali Puja holidays

• November 11 (Wednesday): Bhratridwitiya

• November 12 (Thursday): Day after Bhratridwitiya

• November 16 (Monday): Chhath Puja holiday

• November 24 (Tuesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti

• December 25 (Friday): Christmas Day

This updated list ensures that employees can clearly map out their personal and festive plans for the entire year 2026. The state government advises citizens to keep an eye on any further announcements in case additional holidays or changes are introduced later.

Also read: Tamil Nadu School Holiday Today: November 28, 2025 Updates