Gold Prices Today: Check City-Wise Rates on November 28

Gold and silver prices continue to witness frequent fluctuations across the country. According to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at ₹126,057 per 10 grams on Thursday evening, while silver touched ₹162,667 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, data from the All India Sarafa Association shows a contrasting trend in Delhi. Gold prices in the national capital slipped to ₹129,460 per 10 grams, whereas silver surged to ₹168,200 per kilogram. The rate of 24-carat gold in Delhi further declined to ₹127,890 per 10 grams. Experts advise customers planning to buy gold to check the latest rates before making a purchase, as prices continue to vary across markets.

Gold Price in Major Cities (per 10 grams)

Delhi

24-carat: ₹127,890

22-carat: ₹117,240

Mumbai

24-carat: ₹127,740

22-carat: ₹117,090

Chennai

24-carat: ₹127,740

22-carat: ₹117,090

Kolkata

24-carat: ₹127,740

22-carat: ₹117,090

Pune

24-carat: ₹127,740

22-carat: ₹117,090

Bengaluru

24-carat: ₹127,740

22-carat: ₹117,090

Hyderabad

24-carat: ₹127,740

22-carat: ₹117,090

Jaipur

24-carat: ₹127,890

22-carat: ₹117,240

Bhopal

24-carat: ₹127,790

22-carat: ₹117,140

Lucknow

24-carat: ₹127,890

22-carat: ₹117,240

Chandigarh