Gold Prices Today: Check City-Wise Rates on November 28

Nov 28, 2025, 10:27 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold and silver prices continue to witness frequent fluctuations across the country. According to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at ₹126,057 per 10 grams on Thursday evening, while silver touched ₹162,667 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, data from the All India Sarafa Association shows a contrasting trend in Delhi. Gold prices in the national capital slipped to ₹129,460 per 10 grams, whereas silver surged to ₹168,200 per kilogram. The rate of 24-carat gold in Delhi further declined to ₹127,890 per 10 grams. Experts advise customers planning to buy gold to check the latest rates before making a purchase, as prices continue to vary across markets.

Gold Price in Major Cities (per 10 grams)

Delhi

  • 24-carat: ₹127,890
  • 22-carat: ₹117,240

Mumbai

  • 24-carat: ₹127,740
  • 22-carat: ₹117,090

Chennai

  • 24-carat: ₹127,740
  • 22-carat: ₹117,090

Kolkata

  • 24-carat: ₹127,740
  • 22-carat: ₹117,090

Pune

  • 24-carat: ₹127,740
  • 22-carat: ₹117,090

Bengaluru

  • 24-carat: ₹127,740
  • 22-carat: ₹117,090

Hyderabad

  • 24-carat: ₹127,740
  • 22-carat: ₹117,090

Jaipur

  • 24-carat: ₹127,890
  • 22-carat: ₹117,240

Bhopal

  • 24-carat: ₹127,790
  • 22-carat: ₹117,140

Lucknow

  • 24-carat: ₹127,890
  • 22-carat: ₹117,240

Chandigarh

  • 24-carat: ₹127,890
  • 22-carat: ₹117,240

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Gold Rate Today In India
Gold and Silver Pirces Today
gold prices today
Gold rate today in Hyderabad
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