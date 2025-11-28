Gold Prices Today: Check City-Wise Rates on November 28
Gold and silver prices continue to witness frequent fluctuations across the country. According to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the price of 24-carat gold was recorded at ₹126,057 per 10 grams on Thursday evening, while silver touched ₹162,667 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, data from the All India Sarafa Association shows a contrasting trend in Delhi. Gold prices in the national capital slipped to ₹129,460 per 10 grams, whereas silver surged to ₹168,200 per kilogram. The rate of 24-carat gold in Delhi further declined to ₹127,890 per 10 grams. Experts advise customers planning to buy gold to check the latest rates before making a purchase, as prices continue to vary across markets.
Gold Price in Major Cities (per 10 grams)
Delhi
- 24-carat: ₹127,890
- 22-carat: ₹117,240
Mumbai
- 24-carat: ₹127,740
- 22-carat: ₹117,090
Chennai
- 24-carat: ₹127,740
- 22-carat: ₹117,090
Kolkata
- 24-carat: ₹127,740
- 22-carat: ₹117,090
Pune
- 24-carat: ₹127,740
- 22-carat: ₹117,090
Bengaluru
- 24-carat: ₹127,740
- 22-carat: ₹117,090
Hyderabad
- 24-carat: ₹127,740
- 22-carat: ₹117,090
Jaipur
- 24-carat: ₹127,890
- 22-carat: ₹117,240
Bhopal
- 24-carat: ₹127,790
- 22-carat: ₹117,140
Lucknow
- 24-carat: ₹127,890
- 22-carat: ₹117,240
Chandigarh
- 24-carat: ₹127,890
- 22-carat: ₹117,240