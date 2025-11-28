Black Friday Holiday Scams: CAA Warns Shoppers to Stay Alert

As the holiday season approaches, shoppers are gearing up to snatch the best deals on Black Friday, with many eyeing discounts on holiday packages. However, amidst the legitimate offers, scammers are lurking, ready to pounce on unsuspecting buyers with fake deals that can lead to financial loss.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is sounding the alarm, urging consumers to be cautious when booking holiday deals, especially during peak sales events like Black Friday and Travel Tuesday, which falls on December 2 this year. The CAA emphasizes the importance of taking financial protection measures to safeguard against fraudulent activities.

Holiday fraud is a growing concern, with UK consumers losing an estimated £11 million to such scams last year. Londoners were the hardest hit, with losses amounting to nearly £2.5 million, followed by the West Midlands, Greater Manchester, and Hampshire.

Scammers capitalize on the increased online traffic during Black Friday, promoting fake holiday packages at suspiciously low prices. These deals often seem too good to be true, and that's because they usually are. Scammers use well-known companies' names and images to lure consumers into making quick, unprotected payments, leaving them with no holiday and no refund.

To avoid falling victim to holiday fraud, it's essential to be vigilant and take necessary precautions. Here are some tips:

Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true

Verify the authenticity of the company and the offer

Check for reviews and ratings from other customers

Never make payments without ensuring the website is secure

Keep an eye on your bank statements for suspicious transactions

Stay safe and enjoy the holiday season!

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