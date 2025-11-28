Gujarat Public Holidays 2026 Released: 23 Public Holidays; 3 Major Festivals Fall on Sunday Next Year
The Gujarat government on Thursday released its official holiday calendar for 2026, outlining public holidays, optional holidays and bank closures for the upcoming year. The notification was issued by the General Administration Department.
23 Public Holidays, but No Break for Three Festivals
The state has declared 23 public holidays for 2026. However, employees may have little to celebrate on three key occasions, as Maha Shivratri (February 15), Shri Parshuram Jayanti (April 19), and Diwali (November 8) are set to fall on Sundays, ruling out additional days off.
Major Festivals and Observances
Among the holidays listed for next year are several important national and regional festivals:
Makar Sankranti – January 14
Republic Day – January 26
Dhuleti – March 4
Ramzan Eid – March 21
Independence Day – August 15
Raksha Bandhan – August 28
Janmashtami – September 4
Dussehra – October 20
Sardar Patel Jayanti – October 31
Bestu Varsh – November 10
Bhai Beej – November 11
Christmas – December 25
Optional Holidays for Government Staff
The notification also details a set of restricted or optional holidays, from which government employees may select any two, depending on personal preference or religious observance.
Bank Holidays Under NI Act
Separately, the government has released the 2026 bank holiday schedule under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Banks across Gujarat will remain closed on April 1, 2026, for annual account closing, with all customer services suspended for the day.