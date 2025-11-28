November 29 Bank Holiday or not?

As November comes to an end, many customers are wondering whether banks will remain open or closed on Friday, November 29. The confusion often arises due to weekend holidays and the rules around Saturday bank closures. Here is a clear and simple update.

Banks Will Remain Open on November 29

Banks across India will be open on November 29. The reason is straightforward—November 29 falls on the fifth Saturday of the month. As per banking norms, banks are closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays, while they remain operational on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays.

Since there is no national or state-specific bank holiday announced for November 29, regular banking services will function as usual.

Saturday Bank Holiday Rules Explained

To avoid confusion, here is how Saturday bank holidays work in India:

Banks are closed: Second Saturday and Fourth Saturday

Banks are open: First Saturday, Third Saturday, and Fifth Saturday

Because November 2025 has five Saturdays, and November 29 is the fifth one, banks will operate normally.

What Customers Can Expect

Customers can visit bank branches for:

Cash deposits and withdrawals

Cheque-related services

Account-related work

Loan and documentation services

In addition, digital banking services such as net banking, mobile banking, UPI transactions, and ATM services will continue to be available without interruption.

Final Reminder

If you are planning any important bank-related work, you can safely do so on November 29, as banks will be open nationwide. However, it is always advisable to check with your local branch in case of any last-minute regional announcements.

For now, customers can plan their banking activities without concern, as November 29 is a regular working day for banks.

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