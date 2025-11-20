November 21 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Investors and traders looking for updates on the trading schedule are wondering whether November 21 will be a stock market holiday. Since tomorrow does not coincide with any major festival, special occasion, or national event, the Indian stock market will remain open as usual.

According to the official holiday calendar of both the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange), November 21 is not listed as a trading holiday. Therefore, all market operations—including equity, derivatives, and currency segments—will function normally.

There are also no extraordinary circumstances, such as weather emergencies or government declarations, that would cause the markets to shut on this date. Hence, investors can expect a regular trading session.

Key Points:

November 21 is not a stock market holiday.

BSE and NSE will operate on regular trading hours.

No festival, national event, or special occasion falls on November 21.

No emergency announcements regarding market closure.

The stock market will remain open on November 21, and trading will proceed as per the standard schedule

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