iBomma’s Immadi Ravi: What Drove Him to Movie Piracy? Wife’s Involvement Suspected?

The arrest of iBomma founder Immadi Ravi has sent shockwaves across the Telugu film industry, with the Cyber Crime Police now uncovering several unexpected details about his personal life and the way he ran one of the country’s biggest piracy networks. The probe has also triggered an unusual wave of public sympathy on social media, where some users have even offered to support his legal expenses.

Investigators revealed that Ravi had been living in deep isolation for the past four years. Owing to serious issues in his marriage, he had cut ties with his family and stayed alone. When police searched his house on November 14, they found it in complete disarray, indicating that he had been struggling with his mental state and daily routine. Although he was known to operate iBomma through multiple countries, officers say he always returned to the same home out of habit and fear of being caught.

The police also noted that Ravi’s extreme distrust of people pushed him to run the entire piracy operation without a proper team. His phone contained almost no contacts except delivery personnel, and his house was equipped with smart door locks and surveillance cameras, showing how paranoid he had become.

Details about his personal life have also surfaced. Ravi reportedly met his wife at a coaching centre in Ameerpet, the two fell in love and married, and lived peacefully for a year. However, financial troubles soon strained the relationship. According to police, insults from the wife’s side about his lack of income deeply affected him. This humiliation is believed to have been one of the triggers that led him to start the iBomma piracy platform. The couple eventually separated, and Ravi is said to have expressed that he wanted to see his daughter but could not.

As the investigation continues, the case is revealing a mix of emotional distress, secrecy and cybercrime operations that went unnoticed for years.