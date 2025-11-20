November 21 School Holiday or not?

Many students and parents are both eager to know any possible updates in school schedules. However, since no major festivals, government events, or special occasions fall on the 21st, it is not declared a holiday tomorrow.

Schools and colleges will follow the regular academic calendar in most states, so November 21 is considered a working day. No official announcements have been published yet regarding closure on such grounds as weather conditions, national events, or events observed at the local level.

While some areas of India declare impromptu holidays due to excessive rain, cyclones, or emergencies regarding the quality of air, no such alerts have been issued for November 21 in most areas. Hence, students can expect regular classes on schedule.

Key Points:

No festival or special occasion falls on November 21.

No government announcement regarding school or college closure.

No heavy rainfall or weather warning that may cause a holiday.

The schools and colleges will function as usual. Parents and students are asked to pay attention to official announcements from their school authorities for any last-minute changes, but as it stands, November 21st is still considered a regular working day.

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