Kaantha OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Dulquer Salmaan’s Period Drama

Reports suggest that Dulquer Salmaan and Bhagyashri Borse’s recent film Kaantha is all set for its OTT debut following an underwhelming theatrical performance. According to the latest updates, Kaantha will reportedly begin streaming on Netflix from December 12. However, an official confirmation from the movie’s team is still awaited.

Along with Dulquer Salmaan and Bhagyashri Borse, the film also features versatile Tamil actor Samuthirakani and Rana Daggubati in key roles. Despite carrying strong expectations before release, Kaantha failed to maintain positive word-of-mouth after its theatrical debut. Although the film received favourable reviews from a section of critics for its performances and technical quality, it could not attract consistent footfall in cinemas. This eventually affected its overall box-office prospects.

With the film now gearing up for its digital premiere, fans are hopeful that Kaantha will find a wider audience on OTT. In recent years, several movies that did not perform well in theatres have gained renewed attention and appreciation after releasing on streaming platforms. The makers are also optimistic that the film’s emotional depth, striking visuals, and Dulquer Salmaan’s performance will resonate better with viewers at home.

If the reported date is accurate, Netflix is expected to make an official announcement soon. Until then, audiences awaiting Kaantha’s digital release will have to wait for the final confirmation from the team.